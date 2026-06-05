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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on Pacific Island voices

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:37 AM HST
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"Remathau: People of the Ocean" captures Nicole Yamase's journey of becoming the first Micronesian and Pacific Islander to dive into the deepest part of the ocean, known as "Challenger Deep."
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"Remathau: People of the Ocean" captures Nicole Yamase's journey of becoming the first Micronesian and Pacific Islander to dive into the deepest part of the ocean, known as "Challenger Deep."

Today on The Conversation, we highlight some of our past Pacific Islander guests who shared their voice to speak on climate change and their part of the world.

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The Conversation WeatherPalauMarshall IslandsGuamPoetryFilmEnvironment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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