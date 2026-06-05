The Conversation: A hana hou show on Pacific Island voices
Today on The Conversation, we highlight some of our past Pacific Islander guests who shared their voice to speak on climate change and their part of the world.
- Keobel Sakuma, of The Nature Conservancy, discusses land and marine conservation in Palau | Full Story (May 2026)
- Marine biologist Nicole Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin detail Yamase's journey down to the Mariana Trench in the new doc "Remathau: People of the Ocean" | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
- Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, gives a reading from her debut collection "Iep Jāltok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter" | Attend Jetñil-Kijiner's talk | Full Story (March 2026)
- Chamorro author and environmental lawyer Julian Aguon discusses his desire to build community across the Pacific and the world | Full Story (Sep. 2023)