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Pacific Island environmental nonprofit speaks on Super Typhoon Sinlaku recovery

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:37 PM HST
Debris from the Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Tunnuk, a village in Chuuk Lagoon.
Lahaina Phillip
Debris from the Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Tunnuk, a village in Chuuk Lagoon.

Severe weather conditions have been expected across the Pacific with the recent hurricane forecast from the NOAA predicting a stronger El Niño season.

Storms have already battered island communities in the Western Pacific, where island communities are still undergoing cleanup and recovery efforts after Super Typhoon Sinlaku struck in April.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
The Conversation
US Army Corps of Engineers continue recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku
Catherine Cruz

To learn more about land and marine conservation in the region, HPR spoke with a regional leader from The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit. For him, the devastation from the storm was “eye-opening.”

Keobel Sakuma was recently named the executive director of The Nature Conservancy’s Micronesia and Polynesia chapter. He is based out of Palau, where he spent years working for the Palauan government and helped create and lead the Palau National Marine Sanctuary.

Sakuma spoke with HPR about his priorities for land and marine conservation in the Pacific.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 21, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation TyphoonMicronesiaWeather
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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