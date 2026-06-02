© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Space simulation; Memory Beads play

By Robbie Dingeman, Maddie Bender, Lillian Tsang
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:42 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS, is a research station located on Maunoaloa volcano designed to simulate the surface of the moon and Mars.
Epic Tours
/
HI-SEAS
The Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS, is a research station located on Maunoaloa volcano designed to simulate the surface of the moon and Mars.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Mark Ladao reports on Hawaiʻi farmers struggling to recover after severe damage from the Kona Low storms | Full Story 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the candidates campaigning for election in Hawaiʻi as the filing deadline to run approaches
  • UH computer scientist Kim Binsted shares about a potential upgrade coming to the HI-SEAS program, which simulates missions to the moon and to Mars 
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Kevin Knodell reports on recent the maritime military safety talks held between the U.S. and China in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi-based playwright Diane Aoki talks about “Memory Beads,” her upcoming play about family connection and the fragility of memory premiering at the Kumu Kahua Theatre 
Tags
The Conversation AgricultureGovernmentMaunaloaScienceMilitaryTheater
Stay Connected
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes