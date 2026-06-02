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NASA funds may bring more missions to Mars — on Maunaloa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:23 PM HST
A crewmember stands above the HI-SEAS habitat on Maunaloa volcano.
James Ward
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HI-SEAS Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation
A crewmember stands above the HI-SEAS habitat on Maunaloa volcano.

For nearly a decade, the U.S. space agency funded research and missions at a test site on Hawaiʻi Island built to simulate the surface of Mars.

The site is called HI-SEAS, or the Hawaiʻi Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, and organizers recently secured NASA funding to resume testing at the research station after a hiatus of several years.

Kim Binsted is a professor in the Information and Computer Sciences Department at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and the principal investigator for HI-SEAS. She spoke with HPR about the upcoming plans for the program.

Uranus outer ring system as imaged with JWST on February 2, 2025, in broadband filters centered at 3.2 mm (left) and 1.5 mm (right). Both m and n rings are indicated by arrows. Left: Image F322W2: to visualize the entire system, Uranus and its main ring system intensity is diminished by a factor of 100. Right: Image F150W2: In order to see the m and n rings above the scattered light from Uranus and the main rings, this image has gone through a high-pass filter.
The Conversation
Keck Observatory on Maunakea helps uncover the origin of Uranus' rings
Maddie Bender

According to Binsted, HI-SEAS simulations are critical for testing how humans react under the conditions of long-term space travel.

“We've done simulations up to 12 months in length, and you can think of them as a dress rehearsal for space exploration,” she told HPR. “Our funding in the past has always been about behavioral health and performance, which is essentially astronaut psychology. So, will they continue to stay psychologically healthy enough to do the things they need to do to have a safe mission?”

HI-SEAS crewmembers carry a cart up the slopes of Maunaloa volcano.
HI-SEAS Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation
HI-SEAS crewmembers carry a cart up the slopes of Maunaloa.

While previous testing used the site primarily as an analog for Mars, Binsted said that the new NASA grant will expand the types of tests HI-SEAS can run.

“Before, we focused just on the surface of Mars. Now they want us to say, what if instead of six people on Mars, we want four people on the moon, or what if we want two people in transit from the Earth to the moon, or on a space station orbiting the moon?” she said.

“The idea is that the habitat can serve these other mission profiles as well, instead of just the long duration Mars missions.”

The Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS, is a research station located on Maunoaloa volcano designed to simulate the surface of the moon and Mars.
Epic Tours
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HI-SEAS Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation
A Sensoria M3 crewmember takes a night "moonwalk" outside the HI-SEAS Habitat.

With the funding comes expanded opportunities for students and scientists in Hawai’i to undertake more critical research on space travel.

“We have a lot of education and public outreach coming from the site and coming from HI-SEAS,” Binsted explained. “So I really believe that we return a lot of value to the state of Hawai’i, and I would like to make sure that everyone knows that.”

A public comment period recently ended for a draft environmental assessment of the project. The University of Hawaiʻi is expected to submit a final environmental assessment to the state later this summer.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation MaunaloaHawaiʻi IslandScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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