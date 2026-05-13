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Keck Observatory on Maunakea helps uncover the origin of Uranus' rings

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:31 PM HST
Uranus outer ring system as imaged with JWST on February 2, 2025, in broadband filters centered at 3.2 mm (left) and 1.5 mm (right). Both m and n rings are indicated by arrows. Left: Image F322W2: to visualize the entire system, Uranus and its main ring system intensity is diminished by a factor of 100. Right: Image F150W2: In order to see the m and n rings above the scattered light from Uranus and the main rings, this image has gone through a high-pass filter.
NASA, ESA, Image processing: Imke de Pater, Matt Hedman
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W. M. Keck Observatory
Uranus outer ring system as imaged with JWST on February 2, 2025, in broadband filters centered at 3.2 mm (left) and 1.5 mm (right).  Both m and n rings are indicated by arrows. Left: Image F322W2: to visualize the entire system, Uranus and its main ring system intensity is diminished by a factor of 100. Right: Image F150W2: In order to see the m and n rings above the scattered light from Uranus and the main rings, this image has gone through a high-pass filter. 

The rings of the planet Uranus have long baffled scientists because of how different they are.

Take two of the rings, named mu and nu: mu is an icy blue, while its sister ring is red and rocky.

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Now, data from the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, along with observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, have allowed researchers to crack the code on where these rings come from.

Imke de Pater is a professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley's astronomy department. She spoke with The Conversation about the new research and how rings and moons can tell us how planets formed.

She starts by defining what a ring really is.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation AstronomyW.M. Keck ObservatoryScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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