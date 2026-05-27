The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s ‘Honu Count;’ Trading card art
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Robert “Rocky” Mould, executive director of the Hawaii Solar Energy Association, discusses the bill signed into law that will phase out state tax credits for solar energy
- Josh Atwood, of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, talks about the DLNR’s virtual field trips with a highlight on “Coastal Kuleana”
- Wildlife biologist Brittany Clemans explains how the NOAA uses turtle shell etchings to track turtle migration and how fellow turtle spotters can help track the “Honu Count”
- Artists Kalene Castillo and Mitchell Fong talk about their latest “Super Secret Ultra Mega Rare” pop-up art exhibit dedicated to zine artists and trading card game enthusiasts alike