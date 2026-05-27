© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s ‘Honu Count;’ Trading card art

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:14 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Honu off the coast of Malauka Beach
Daniel Sullivan
Honu off the coast of Malauka Beach

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Robert “Rocky” Mould, executive director of the Hawaii Solar Energy Association, discusses the bill signed into law that will phase out state tax credits for solar energy
  • Josh Atwood, of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, talks about the DLNR’s virtual field trips with a highlight on “Coastal Kuleana”
  • Wildlife biologist Brittany Clemans explains how the NOAA uses turtle shell etchings to track turtle migration and how fellow turtle spotters can help track the “Honu Count
  • Artists Kalene Castillo and Mitchell Fong talk about their latest “Super Secret Ultra Mega Rare” pop-up art exhibit dedicated to zine artists and trading card game enthusiasts alike
Tags
The Conversation Hawaii Solar Energy AssociationSolar EnergyDepartment of Land and Natural ResourcesNOAAArt
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
More Episodes