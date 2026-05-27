© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how to take a virtual field trip of Hawaiʻi's natural scenery

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:19 PM HST
A screenshot of a 360-degree photo of Hōlanikū, or Kure Atoll, which allows users to take a virtual field trip of the island.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
A screenshot of a 360-degree photo of Hōlanikū, or Kure Atoll, which allows users to take a virtual field trip of the island.

In the past, the state of Hawaiʻi has dedicated each year to different parts of nature. 2022 was declared the Year of the Limu, and 2023 was named the Year of the Kāhuli, Hawaiʻi's native tree snail.

Local News
Gov. Green declares 2023 the 'Year of Kāhuli' to bring awareness to endemic snails
Zoe Dym

This year highlights Hawaiʻi's coasts, as 2026 was declared “Makahiki Kuleana Kahakai: the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana.

As part of the efforts to promote awareness of coastal ecosystems, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has been offering virtual tours and field trips, bringing all the scenery of Hawaiʻi straight to the classroom.

HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with Department of Land and Natural Resources Education Specialist, Josh Atwood, right. (May 27, 2026)
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz (left) with state Department of Land and Natural Resources Education Specialist Josh Atwood (May 27, 2026)

HPR spoke with DLNR Education Specialist Josh Atwood to learn more about the virtual educational program and Hawaiʻi's coasts.

More information about the virtual field trip program can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Tags
The Conversation Department of Land and Natural Resources
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories