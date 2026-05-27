Here's how to take a virtual field trip of Hawaiʻi's natural scenery

In the past, the state of Hawaiʻi has dedicated each year to different parts of nature. 2022 was declared the Year of the Limu, and 2023 was named the Year of the Kāhuli, Hawaiʻi's native tree snail.

This year highlights Hawaiʻi's coasts, as 2026 was declared “Makahiki Kuleana Kahakai: the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana.”

As part of the efforts to promote awareness of coastal ecosystems, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has been offering virtual tours and field trips, bringing all the scenery of Hawaiʻi straight to the classroom.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz (left) with state Department of Land and Natural Resources Education Specialist Josh Atwood (May 27, 2026)

HPR spoke with DLNR Education Specialist Josh Atwood to learn more about the virtual educational program and Hawaiʻi's coasts.

More information about the virtual field trip program can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.