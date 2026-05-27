Creators behind an exclusive art show pay homage to trading cards

It's super. It’s secret. It's ultra mega rare. It's a pop-up art exhibit that's an ode to independent artists and trading card game enthusiasts.

Sixty local artists have crafted over 150 pieces of one-of-a-kind art — all of which are two-by-three inches, the size of a standard trading card.

Think Pokémon, or baseball cards! The creative duo Kalene Castillo and Mitchell Fong organized the exhibit.

Since 2025, the pair has also run Pocketbook Hawaii, a scene for zine marketplaces and workshops.

HPR spoke with Castillo and Fong about stepping up to fill the void left by the founders of another popular art fair who moved off island last year.

The exhibit “Super Secret Ultra Mega Rare” is on view at Small Space Studios by Harbors Vintage in Honolulu until May 31.

From left to right: Kalene Castillo, HPR's Kevin Allen, and Mitchell Fong.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.