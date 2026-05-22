‘Save the Queen’: Kaimukī residents urge the City to buy dilapidated Queen Theater

The Honolulu City Council's Zoning and Planning Committee on Thursday passed a resolution that would add Queen Theater to the roster of government buildings.

This is a step for the City to acquire the vacant Kaimukī property that’s fallen into disrepair.

By redesignating Queen Theater in the public infrastructure map, it clears the way for the City to acquire the property. If Resolution 26-127 passes the full council, it would allow funds to be appropriated to buy the building, although the council is in the process of approving next year’s budget.

The 10,396-square-foot parcel has more than doubled in value since 2001 to more than $3.3 million.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR A Honolulu City Council committee has passed a resolution that would bring it a step closer for the City to acquire the dilapidated building.

The 90-year-old Queen Theater, which sits on the slopes of Waialae Ave., was a grand movie palace that screened horror shows, surfing films and porno flicks. But in the 1980s, it went from being a neighborhood hub to an eyesore — from a source of noise complaints and alleged drug dealings.

The Department of Planning and Permitting's records show the property had multiple violations dating back to 2001.

There were 27 pages of written testimony, with a majority in support of the resolution.

Christine Otto Zaa, a longtime resident of Kaimukī and Kapahulu, said she has fond memories of watching PG-rated movies at Queen Theater. She is among many testifiers who want to see the theater restored to its former glory and turned into a hub for the arts and gatherings.

“Imagining Kaimukī without Queen Theater gets me emotions, and I think many feel the same,” she said. “So I ask that you please save the Queen.”

However, the city Department of Planning and Permitting opposed the resolution. In written testimony, it cited several issues with the property, including environmental issues including asbestos, lead-based paint and mold, and other structural issues.

Bryan Gallagher, the deputy director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting, testified in opposition during a Thursday committee meeting. “Due to current and competing budget restraints, the administration would prefer to not purchase up the property at this time. However, there is always potential for future considerations.”

Honolulu City Council Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters at Zoning & Planning Committee Meeting on May 21, 2026.

Council Chair Tommy Waters, who introduced the resolution, pushed back on the department’s testimony. He cited the DPP's written testimony , which read, “Most significantly, the current property owner has been unwilling to proceed with a voluntary condemnation proceeding.”

“That’s false,” Waters said, referring to the current property owner, Adoree Yu. “She’s completely open to it. I had a meeting with her, and she said, ‘Yeah I want the city to take over this.’"

Waters said the idea of restoring Queen Theater is to mirror Palace Theater in Hilo, where a nonprofit has been caring for the facility.

“My community and me will raise the money privately to fix this theater and open it up for the community,” Waters added.

Yu couldn’t be reached for comment on her stance on the acquisition. The previous owner was her father, Narciso Yu Jr., who bought the theater in 1976.

If the resolution passes, the landowner and City will need to negotiate buying and selling the property.