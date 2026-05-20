Honolulu keeps its top 40 ranking for city parks

Honolulu's parks ranked 39th compared to 99 other city park systems across the country, according to the National ParkScore Index.

The annual list is run by the Trust for Public Land, which ranks parks in the 100 most populous cities in the United States based on access, equity, acreage, investment and amenities.

This year, about 400 city properties across Honolulu were scored, bringing in an overall score of 59.3 points. This is compared to Washington D.C., which came in first place with 85.1 points.

Although Honolulu dropped one place since last year, acreage remained a strength as 17.4% of Oʻahu is reserved for parks compared to the 9.3% national average. The report also stated over 75% of residents live within a 10-minute walk from a park.

Emily Perry, TPL's program manager, said Hawai’i sits in a unique position because of the cultural and social ties to ʻāina.

“When we look at the intrinsic connection between land and people in Hawaiʻi, parks are such a common and popular third space to connect with friends and family,” Perry said. “Parks are tied into our daily life, whether that is going to access the beach, or it's having your baby lūʻau in the park, or your graduation party.”

Perry said Honolulu could significantly move up in ranking if the city invests more in its parks. The report stated Honolulu invests an average of $130 per person, compared to the national average of $154.

Another report released by TPL stated city parks provide $3 in benefits for every $1 invested. Perry explained that these areas can double as fitness areas, daycare spaces, and green infrastructure that can save money in the long run.

“We really want to emphasize that parks are integral parts of that infrastructure in great cities and counties,” Perry said. “So just looking to see how we can work with different city officials and the parks department on framing it that way, so that we can get more investment for parks.”