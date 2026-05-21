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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hurricane forecasts; The ‘Maui Method’

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteMaddie Bender
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:39 AM HST
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Hurricane Iona and Tropical Storm Keli appear to be passing south of the Hawaiian Islands. (July 29, 2025)
NOAA
Hurricane Iona and Tropical Storm Keli appear to be passing south of the Hawaiian Islands. (July 29, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • NOAA Meteorologist John Bravender forecasts stronger, more frequent storms this hurricane season due to El Niño 
  • Amos Lonokailua-Hewett and Chris Wegner, of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, talk about the “Maui Method,” a way to safely dispose of lithium ion batteries left behind after the 2023 wildfires 
  • Keobel Sakuma, of The Nature Conservancy, discusses land and marine conservation in Palau 
  • Keone'ula Elementary School students and faculty talk about how their newest drone studies curriculum has taken off
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The Conversation WeatherEl NinoHurricane Season2023 Maui firesMicronesiaEducation
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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