The Conversation: Sinlaku recovery with Army Corps; Oldest-living Hawaiian Air pilot
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff on the recovery efforts in Saipan after Super Typhoon Sinlaku | Full story
- Ua Ritte, executive director of ʻĀina Momona, talks about Hawaiʻi's place in climate change solutions, and Stacy Aguilera-Peterson and Eric Sutton of Carbon180 talk about carbon dioxide removal solutions.
- Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera on the lack of laws regarding fertility clinics. | Full story
- 98-year-old Gilbert Hicks, Hawaiian Airlines' oldest-living former pilot, tells tales from his career with the local carrier.