The Conversation: Rising electric bills; Green Fee
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jim Kelly, Hawaiian Electric Company, on rising electric bills
- Hiro Toiya, FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) Leader for Region 9, talks about storm recovery efforts
- HPRʻs Ashley Mizuo reports on how it's the first year lawmakers had to decide how to spend revenue from The Green Fee | Full Story
- Neal Milner takes The Long View on national changes over the past 50 years