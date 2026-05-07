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The Conversation

The Conversation: Rising electric bills; Green Fee

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:20 AM HST
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HPR News Staff

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jim Kelly, Hawaiian Electric Company, on rising electric bills
  • Hiro Toiya, FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) Leader for Region 9, talks about storm recovery efforts
  • HPRʻs Ashley Mizuo reports on how it's the first year lawmakers had to decide how to spend revenue from The Green Fee | Full Story
  • Neal Milner takes The Long View on national changes over the past 50 years
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The Conversation Hawaiian Electric CompanyTourismFEMA
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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