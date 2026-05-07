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The Long View on the past 50 years for Hawaiʻi and the U.S.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:44 PM HST
Sam Kapoi
/
Courtesy of ʻŌiwi TV

2026 is quite the year — it’s not only the Semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the first voyage of the Hōkūleʻa, a symbol of the Hawaiian Renaissance.

Here with the Long View on how the state and the nation has evolved racially, culturally, and economically is contributing editor Neal Milner, who offers three recent articles.

Further reading:

This story aired on The Conversation on May 7, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation Neal MilnerHōkūleʻa
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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