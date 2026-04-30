The Conversation: ; Manu-o-Kū festival; Jones Act waiver extension
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which measures have made it through conference committee and what still needs to be decided. | Full Story
- Acting Konawaena High School principal Chelsea Qualey and Ramzi Mansour of the Department of Accounting and General Services share the progress being made following damages from the recent Kona low storms
- Mike Hansen, President of the Hawaii Shippers Council, on President Donald Trump's extension of the waiver for the Jones Act till August
- Rich Downes, of Hui Manu Oku, and Keith Swindle, of Hawaii Audubon Society, talk about all things Manu-o-Kū and a festival honoring the city's official bird | Manu-o-Kū festival