© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: ; Manu-o-Kū festival; Jones Act waiver extension

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Manu-o-Kū with chick.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
HPR
Manu-o-Kū with chick.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which measures have made it through conference committee and what still needs to be decided. | Full Story
  • Acting Konawaena High School principal Chelsea Qualey and Ramzi Mansour of the Department of Accounting and General Services share the progress being made following damages from the recent Kona low storms
  • Mike Hansen, President of the Hawaii Shippers Council, on President Donald Trump's extension of the waiver for the Jones Act till August
  • Rich Downes, of Hui Manu Oku, and Keith Swindle, of Hawaii Audubon Society, talk about all things Manu-o-Kū and a festival honoring the city's official bird | Manu-o-Kū festival
Tags
The Conversation EconomyState Legislature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes