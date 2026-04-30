Festival to honor the humble manu-o-Kū, Honolulu's official city bird

A festival honoring the humble Manu-o-Kū, the official city bird for Honolulu, kicks off on Saturday, May 2, at ʻIolani Palace grounds.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A manu-o-Kū seen in the trees by the Ala Moana Target parking lot on April 29, 2026.

The urban-dwelling white fairy terns have made Honolulu their home — they don’t build nests, so you can spot their eggs perched precariously anywhere, even the tree branches by a Target parking lot.

The Ala Moana Target parking lot, for example, is a favorite birdwatching spot for Rich Downes from Hui Manu-o-Kū and Keith Swindle from the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society.

There, you can find a front-row sweat to watch the terns “nesting” in the tree tops above Kapiʻolani Boulevard and hear them chirping above the busy thoroughfare.

The Manu-o-Kū festival takes place on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ʻIolani Palace near the Coronation Pavilion.

Festival sponsors include the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, ʻIolani Palace, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 30, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.