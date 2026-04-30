© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Festival to honor the humble manu-o-Kū, Honolulu's official city bird

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:48 PM HST
Unlike the snowy-white adult manu-o-Kū, tern chicks are grey and brown, which helps them blend in with the surrounding branches. These birds don’t bother with building nests; they simply lay a single egg directly into the fork or groove in a tree branch, and the chick hatches after about a month of incubation.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
HPR
FILE - A manu-o-Kū chick.

A festival honoring the humble Manu-o-Kū, the official city bird for Honolulu, kicks off on Saturday, May 2, at ʻIolani Palace grounds.

A Manu-o-Kū seen in the trees by the Ala Moana Target parking lot on April 29, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
A manu-o-Kū seen in the trees by the Ala Moana Target parking lot on April 29, 2026.

The urban-dwelling white fairy terns have made Honolulu their home — they don’t build nests, so you can spot their eggs perched precariously anywhere, even the tree branches by a Target parking lot.

The Ala Moana Target parking lot, for example, is a favorite birdwatching spot for Rich Downes from Hui Manu-o-Kū and Keith Swindle from the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society.

There, you can find a front-row sweat to watch the terns “nesting” in the tree tops above Kapiʻolani Boulevard and hear them chirping above the busy thoroughfare.

The Manu-o-Kū festival takes place on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ʻIolani Palace near the Coronation Pavilion.

Festival sponsors include the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, ʻIolani Palace, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 30, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Manu-o-KuNative Birdsbirds
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories