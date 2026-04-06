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The Conversation

The Conversation: The Army's use of AI; Rep. Elle Cochran

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenRussell SubionoDW Gibson
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:53 AM HST
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State Rep. Elle Cochran speaks with HPR's Kevin Allen.
Tori DeJournett
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HPR
State Rep. Elle Cochran speaks with HPR's Kevin Allen.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Kevin Knodell reports on how the Iran war may impact the Pacific and the Army's use of AI | Full Story
  • State Rep. Elle Cochran explains why she switched her political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican
  • Actor and Honolulu resident Takehiro Hira stars in the new series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," which was filmed in part on Oʻahu
  • Visual artist Ann Hamilton kicks off her residency at the Merwin Conservancy with a public lecture at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao
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The Conversation MilitaryState LegislatureEntertainmentArt
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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