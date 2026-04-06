The Conversation: The Army's use of AI; Rep. Elle Cochran
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Kevin Knodell reports on how the Iran war may impact the Pacific and the Army's use of AI | Full Story
- State Rep. Elle Cochran explains why she switched her political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican
- Actor and Honolulu resident Takehiro Hira stars in the new series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," which was filmed in part on Oʻahu
- Visual artist Ann Hamilton kicks off her residency at the Merwin Conservancy with a public lecture at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao