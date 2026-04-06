Award-winning visual artist begins residency on Maui

This spring, the Merwin Conservancy on Maui welcomed internationally renowned artist Ann Hamilton as their featured artist-in-residence.

Hamilton is a visual artist who has won countless awards over her career, including a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship, aka “genius grant,” among others.

Her work began in textiles and soon moved to sculpture, and over the last several decades her body of work has grown to include countless more media — photography, performance, language, video and more.

Hamilton’s art has hung everywhere from museums to parks to skyscrapers to even a New York City subway station.

To learn more about this new chapter of her career, HPR spoke with Hamilton about her residency and how her time in Hawaiʻi has affected her work.

Hamilton’s residency with the Merwin Conservancy began this spring, and she will be giving a public lecture on Tuesday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center in Makawao. More information about the event can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.