The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; Road safety
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Tourism consultant Keith Vieira and former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board member talks about the current state of the HTA
- Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen discusses last year's record number of road fatalities
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on a new pilot program to help Hawaiʻi Island residents get their criminal records expunged | Full Story
- Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality, discusses a national report highlighting the lack of paid parental leave for teachers across the country
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks with some of the activists who landed Kaho‘olawe 50 years ago to protest military actions | Full Story