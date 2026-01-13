© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; Road safety

By DW Gibson, Yunji De Nies
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM HST
Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Cathy Bussewitz/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Tourism consultant Keith Vieira and former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board member talks about the current state of the HTA
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen discusses last year's record number of road fatalities
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on a new pilot program to help Hawaiʻi Island residents get their criminal records expunged | Full Story
  • Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality, discusses a national report highlighting the lack of paid parental leave for teachers across the country
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks with some of the activists who landed Kaho‘olawe 50 years ago to protest military actions | Full Story
The Conversation TourismHawaiʻi Tourism AuthoritySafetyTransportationEducation
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
