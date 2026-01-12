The Conversation: Green fees; Sea level rise
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Green Fee Advisory Council Chair Jeff Mikulina shares how the $100 million in anticipated revenue from the Green Fee may be spent
- Colleen Uechi, editor of the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative, reports on Pā‘ia Youth and Cultural Center's efforts to relocate its facilities out of the way of sea level rise | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how local referees handle bad behavior from parents
- Amy Miller and Liz Borowiec with the Environmental Protection Agency discuss the federal government's role in converting Hawaiʻi's cesspools