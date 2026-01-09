The Conversation: A call-in show on cesspools

Today on the program, we're taking stock of the state's progress toward converting all cesspools by 2050.

Of the roughly 88,000 cesspools in the state, more than half are located on Hawaiʻi Island.

Hawaiʻi Island will be our focus today. Our panel includes:



Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda

Stuart Coleman, executive director of Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations

Greg Asner, director of Arizona State University Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science

Have comments or questions to share with our guests? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also leave a voicemail on our talkback line: 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.