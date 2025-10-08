The Conversation: Honolulu rail; The history of ʻulu
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services, shares insights on the preparations to open the second leg of the Skyline next week
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote tracks funding cuts to Hawaiʻi energy projects | Full Story
- Emerging technologies educator Gabriel Yanagihara talks about OpenAI's newest model, Sora 2, and its potential to create deepfakes
- Author Russell Fielding traces the history of ʻulu in his new book, "Breadfruit: Three Global Journeys of a Bountiful Tree"