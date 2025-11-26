The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; LA Angels new manager
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green discusses military leases, the Trump administration's challenge to the Green Fee, and his recent meeting with the Western Governors' Association
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the state is responding to the federal rollback of housing protections
- Kurt Suzuki takes over as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, making him the first person from Hawaiʻi to manage a Major League Baseball team
ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane returns to the Blue Note Hawaiʻi after performances with the San Francisco Symphony