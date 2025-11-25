© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Nursing degrees; Long-term care insurance

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangMaddie Bender
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:41 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Lorin Ramocki, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions at Chaminade University, and Tricia Catalino, dean of the Graduate College of Health Sciences and professor of physical therapy at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, discuss the federal Department of Education's move to no longer recognize nursing as a professional degree
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore reports on the Trump administration's latest challenge to Hawaiʻi's Green Fee | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the threat oceanic heat waves pose to Hawaiʻi's coral reefs | Full Story
  • Tanya Fernandes, CEO of Hoʻokele Home Care, discusses the common challenges family members face when using long-term care insurance
  • Peter Fritsch, vice president of research and conservation at the Botanical Research Institute at Texas, digs into the origins of ʻōhelo ʻai, Hawaiʻi's endemic blueberry
The Conversation Health CareTrump AdministrationEducationEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
