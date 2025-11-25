The Conversation: Nursing degrees; Long-term care insurance
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lorin Ramocki, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions at Chaminade University, and Tricia Catalino, dean of the Graduate College of Health Sciences and professor of physical therapy at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, discuss the federal Department of Education's move to no longer recognize nursing as a professional degree
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore reports on the Trump administration's latest challenge to Hawaiʻi's Green Fee | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the threat oceanic heat waves pose to Hawaiʻi's coral reefs | Full Story
- Tanya Fernandes, CEO of Hoʻokele Home Care, discusses the common challenges family members face when using long-term care insurance
- Peter Fritsch, vice president of research and conservation at the Botanical Research Institute at Texas, digs into the origins of ʻōhelo ʻai, Hawaiʻi's endemic blueberry