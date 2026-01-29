© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: FEMA extends housing assistance; Palolo Boxing Club

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:58 PM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the state's agreement with FEMA to extend temporary housing assistance for Maui wildfire survivors | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote travels to Hilo to explore a seaweed seedbank | Full Story
  • Palolo Boxing Club coach Joel Kim talks about the impact his job has had on the community
  • Kamehameha School's Jsohnel Pacarro, graphic designer Lily Mitchell and art conservation student Hattie Keonaona react to the British Museum's new exhibit on Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kevin Allen
