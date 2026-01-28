Hawaiian diplomacy, cultural exchange on display at British Museum

The British Museum has a collection of some 9 million artifacts, making it one of the largest in the world. This month, it debuted a new exhibit titled “Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans.”

It also released a catalogue of nearly 1,000 pieces from the islands — 150 of those are part of a show that runs at the museum through May.

HPR was there for the opening protocols and reception two weeks ago. The carving of the Hawaiian war god Kū stood prominently at the gallery entrance.

British Museum Director Nicholas Cullinan welcomed the large crowd — officials said it was one of the largest openings for the museum.

It marked 2002 years since the voyage of King Kamehameha II and Queen Kamāmalu would reach across the sea, nation to nation.

The couple died of measles on their visit — a tragic end to their voyage, but the connections made centuries ago continue to be strengthened.

"Tonight, we commemorate a story that spans vast distances and connects two island nations. It's a story of navigation, diplomacy and cultural exchange that began over 200 years ago and continues to this very day," Cullinan said at the event.

1 of 3 — Copy of Copy of Untitled Design (41).png Members of a hālau at the opening reception. Catherine Cruz / HPR 2 of 3 — Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans An ʻahu ʻula (feathered cape) and a ʻulīʻulī (dance rattle) on display at the exhibit. Catherine Cruz / HPR 3 of 3 — Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans Portraits of King Kamehameha II and Queen Kamāmalu at “Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans.” Catherine Cruz / HPR

Noelle Kahanu is one of the members of the stewardship committee who helped to guide the museum in its presentation of Hawaiʻi’s cultural treasures.

Kahanu explained why this point in time is so significant with the museum’s collaboration between collections and the community.

“How is it that dozens of us travel to your distant land, 11,000 kilometers from our home, to have an exhibition recognize our enduring sovereignty, something that escapes many who occupy our lands to this day,” Kahanu said.

Catherine Cruz / HPR Mahiole (helmet) displayed at the “Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans."

“This is what brought our King Liholiho, Queen Kamāmalu and their delegation to London 202 years ago, the possibility of a British protectorate that would ensure the continued sovereignty of a rising nation,” Kahanu added.

She said their historic trip also reflected a desire to reach beyond known horizons, expand knowledge and engage on an international political stage.

“The exhibition is not just about Hawaiʻi, but one that reflects the ongoing relationship between our nations," she said to the crowd.

"There were many a nation that came calling to Hawaiʻi shores that sought our resources and pursued relationships with our chiefs over repeated visitations, and none more so than the United Kingdom.”

HPR also heard from Big Island student Travis Chai Andrade, who is completing his studies in Great Britain.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The Hawaiian Kingdom Coat of Arms displayed at “Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans."

He was named a 2025 Marshall Scholar — a program set up by Great Britain in gratitude to the U.S. for its alliance during wartime. Chai Andrade has the opportunity to complete his advanced degrees in the UK over a three-year period.

He worked as a volunteer on the exhibit, helping curators Alice Christophe and Froya Booker with the show. He said he felt humbled by the experience at this point in his academic career.

“I think it's beyond anything that I expected to be part of coming to the UK,” he said.

“I know that coming here, we have so many of our mea kūpuna, and things are just in this country because of different historical circumstances, but to see them all on display and to be part of that process, of seeing them installed, of being part of their coming out of the storerooms and being brought into the light is such an incredible process.”

Early Thursday morning, Christophe will hold a webinar about the exhibit. Registration is required, and the talk will also be available by subscribing to the YouTube channel of the British Museum.

This spring, students from Kamehameha Schools will get to travel to London to experience the exhibition.

“Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans” opened to the public in London on Jan. 15 and will be on display until May 25.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this interview for the web.