Hawaiʻi Island student selected for prestigious Marshall Scholarship

The news out of London is the list of college students selected for the two-year Marshall Scholarship, which finances American students to study for a graduate degree in the United Kingdom. The scholarship was started to honor former U.S. Secretary of State George Marshall and the Marshall Plan after World War II.

A young man from Hawaiʻi Island who attended Princeton was announced as one of the 36 scholars. Travis Andrade is the second scholar in a row to hail from Hawaiʻi Island's east side. He is studying archeology and anthropology.

Kit Neikirk, who attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, was selected last year. He grew up in Kurtistown and credits the environment at Connections Public Charter School for setting him off on the right path to study public health. He is three months into his two-year adventure.

HPR talked to both Andrade and Neikirk about being Marshall scholars and what their plans are for the future.

