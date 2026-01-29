Palolo Boxing Club prepares to welcome competitors into the ring

The Hawaii Winter Boxing Festival kicks off this weekend, and competitors from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Canada are ready to rumble in Pālolo.

Former competitive boxer Joel Kim has been the longtime coach of the Palolo Boxing Club.

The Conversation stopped by the ring to speak with Kim and his assistant coach about the impact the gym has had on the Pālolo community.

Palolo Boxing Club / Facebook Joel Kim has been coaching Palolo Boxing Club since 2001.

“What gives me joy and kind of a passion to come here is I see they're becoming better people overall," Kim said. “They get a better work ethic, which carries out in the professional life, in real world."

Kim said the boxing club has provided young people in Pālolo with safe community programs, leading to other opportunities both inside and outside the ring.

He noted that in the past, local boxers had few chances to compete each year. Now, with more tournaments available, young athletes are gaining more competition experience.

"I think that helps the kids develop and prepares them better for the bigger stage, like the national, regional tournaments," he said.

Now in its fifth year, the event will take place at the Palolo Boxing Gym on Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. For more information about the event, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 29, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.