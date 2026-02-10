© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Planned spot for Japanese kyudo facility draws some Kaimukī opposition

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:44 AM HST
Hiroko Dewitz practices the Japanese art of kyudo, a blend of archery and self-discipline, in the basement of the Soto Zen Buddhist Temple in Nu‘uanu on Feb. 5, 2026.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Hiroko Dewitz practices the Japanese art of kyudo, a blend of archery and self-discipline, in the basement of the Soto Zen Buddhist Temple in Nu‘uanu on Feb. 5, 2026.

The search may be over, as the Hawaiʻi Kyudo Foundation and the city announced last year that they would build Oʻahu's first public kyudojo at the Mauʻumae Nature Preserve.

The plan is to build it on half an acre of undeveloped land near 16th Avenue and Claudine Street, and it would open to the community by September.

But the project has run into opposition from some Kaimukī residents who say there was a lack of transparency and public input. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.

Tags
Local News Sports
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
