Planned spot for Japanese kyudo facility draws some Kaimukī opposition

The search may be over, as the Hawaiʻi Kyudo Foundation and the city announced last year that they would build Oʻahu's first public kyudojo at the Mauʻumae Nature Preserve.

The plan is to build it on half an acre of undeveloped land near 16th Avenue and Claudine Street, and it would open to the community by September.

But the project has run into opposition from some Kaimukī residents who say there was a lack of transparency and public input. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.

