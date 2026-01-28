© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; HMSA-HPH merger

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:27 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke speaks with HPR's Catherine Cruz about the state's push to boost high speed internet and preschool learning on Jan. 28, 2026.
DW Gibson
/
HPR
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke speaks with HPR's Catherine Cruz about the state's push to boost high speed internet and preschool learning on Jan. 28, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Sylvia LukeTechnologyEducationHealth CareHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes