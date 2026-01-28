Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on how broadband money will connect Hawaiʻi

With so many headlines about federal funding cuts, a bright spot emerged on the scene last week. It had to do with Hawaiʻi receiving $149 million in what's called BEAD money [Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment].

It’s funding to help boost high-speed internet in unserved and underserved communities. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has been tasked with rolling out the Connect Kākou Initiative and joined The Conversation live to discuss what the broadband money will do across Hawaiʻi.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.