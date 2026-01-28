© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on how broadband money will connect Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:14 PM HST
Connect Kākou is a State of Hawaiʻi initiative aimed at closing the gap by investing more than $400 million in federal funds in broadband infrastructure and related programs.
Connect Kākou
Connect Kākou is a State of Hawaiʻi initiative aimed at closing the gap by investing funds in broadband infrastructure and related programs.

With so many headlines about federal funding cuts, a bright spot emerged on the scene last week. It had to do with Hawaiʻi receiving $149 million in what's called BEAD money [Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment].

It’s funding to help boost high-speed internet in unserved and underserved communities. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has been tasked with rolling out the Connect Kākou Initiative and joined The Conversation live to discuss what the broadband money will do across Hawaiʻi.

The Connect Kākou initiative was launched by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, but it's a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi and several state agencies, including the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office.
Local News
Hawaiʻi gets $150M toward internet service expansion
Emma Caires

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Tags
The Conversation Sylvia LukeTechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories