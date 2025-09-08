© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Natural disaster planning; Hawaiian feather cape revival

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:29 AM HST
FILE - Waves crash on shore before Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
AP
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Karl Kim, head of the Pacific Urban Resilience Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, shares how past threats inform the future of natural disaster planning
  • Robin Baird, Hawaiʻi Program Director for the Cascadia Research Collective, discusses the decline in the false killer whale population | Read the study
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the resurgence of the ‘ahu ’ula, or Hawaiian feather cape | Full Story
  • Filmmakers Anthony and Ke’alohi Lucero talk about their new independent film "The Paper Bag Plan," which has a Hawaiʻi connection | Get tickets
