The Conversation: Honolulu Marathon; Kauaʻi election accusations
- Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal shares that there's been an increase in runner signups in all categories
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the Office of Elections is pushing back after being accused of overcounting hundreds of ballots received in Kauaʻi County during the 2024 election | Full Story
- HPR contributor Neal Milner talks about issues in public schools and whether a four-day school week improves learning | Further reading
- UH nurse scientist and assistant professor Cynthia Greywolf discusses the link between historical trauma and addiction | Read her research
- NPR "Morning Edition" host Michel Martin talks about the role of public media in the wake of federal funding cuts