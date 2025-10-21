© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kamehameha Schools; Kāhuli Festival

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:42 PM HST
Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located in Honolulu on Oʻahu.
Kamehameha Schools
Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located in Honolulu on Oʻahu.
  • Jacob Aki, president of the Oʻahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, participates in a rally in support of Kamehameha Schools' admission policies at ʻIolani Palace
  • Jeff Mikulina with the Blue Planet Alliance shares highlights from a meeting of Pacific leaders working towards energy resilience
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore reports on Saipan's Hopwood Middle School's long road to recovery after a typhoon in 2018 | Full Story
  • Bishop Museum malacologists Ken Hayes and Norine Yeung share some tips for spotting native snails ahead of the annual Kāhuli Festival
  • Film director Laurie Sumiye tells the true story of when the native palila sued the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources in her new film "A Paradise Lost"
The Conversation Kamehameha SchoolsEducationEnergyEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
