Island leaders from around the globe gather to discuss energy resilience

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:52 PM HST
The fifth cohort of the Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship Program gathered in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Blue Planet Alliance has brought around 40 island countries together over the last five years to find solutions to their energy challenges. This week kicked off a gathering in Honolulu of community leaders to share what has worked and what hasn't in achieving their energy goals.

The Conversation heard from Blue Planet’s Jeff Mikulina and a few of the participants. The Blue Planet Alliance fellowship program is taking place at the East-West Center and will run through the end of the week.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
