HIFF film teaches the power of a native bird’s landmark lawsuit

What happens when a bird sues the government? That’s the premise of a new film that tells the true story of the palila bird and a landmark court case: Palila v. Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The film is titled “A Paradise Lost” and makes its world premiere at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. Laurie Sumiye is the director and producer of the film. She joined The Conversation to talk about the animated documentary.

They were also joined by Louise King Lanzilotti, host of HPR’s Kanikapila Sunday. Lanzilotti has a special connection to this story. Her father, Judge Samuel King, decided the landmark case in favor of protecting the palila.

“A Paradise Lost" will also air on PBS Hawaiʻi and PBS.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.