© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; East-West Center budget

By Catherine Cruz
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:47 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Gov. Josh Green meets with Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation and legislative leadership on Aug. 18, 2025.
Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr
Gov. Josh Green meets with Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation and legislative leadership on Aug. 18, 2025.

  • Gov. Josh Green discusses the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's new board and the latest on military leases
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on reducing fire risk for plantation homes | Full Story
  • East-West Center President Celeste Connors talks about the Center's budget uncertainty
  • Laurie Rubin, Rae Seitz and Brooke Nakama, with the Ohana Arts production of "Peace On Your Wings" tell the story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl who developed leukemia after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and folded 1000 paper cranes before her death
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenEast-West CenterSafetyHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes