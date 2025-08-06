The Conversation: Lahaina Sacred Hearts School; Feral animals

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Sacred Hearts School principal Tonato Lolesio talks about plans to set up classrooms in temporary facilities while rebuilding their campus, which was destroyed in the Lahaina fire

Hawaiʻi County Council Member Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Elaine Parlow from Action 4 Animals discuss a divisive measure that would prohibit the feeding of stray or feral animals on county property

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa planetary geophysics researcher Matt Siegler leads a team of students who are building a vehicle that will look for ice on the moon

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa assistant professor Joshua "Babba" Tavares brings a production of "Rent" to Kauai Community College's Performing Arts Center | Get tickets