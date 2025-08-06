UH scientist will help trick out a vehicle for NASA to take to the moon

Shoot for the stars, and just maybe you’ll end up on the moon.

University of Hawaiʻi scientists were recently awarded a contract to build a scientific instrument that will travel to the moon.

The NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle will launch later this decade — and it will be outfitted with a detector to look for ice.

Matt Siegler is leading the team for UH. He gave The Conversation’s Maddie Bender a crash course on the history of space cars.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.