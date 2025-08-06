© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH scientist will help trick out a vehicle for NASA to take to the moon

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:58 PM HST
An artist’s concept design of NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle.
NASA
An artist’s concept design of NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle.

Shoot for the stars, and just maybe you’ll end up on the moon.

University of Hawaiʻi scientists were recently awarded a contract to build a scientific instrument that will travel to the moon.

The NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle will launch later this decade — and it will be outfitted with a detector to look for ice. 

Matt Siegler is leading the team for UH. He gave The Conversation’s Maddie Bender a crash course on the history of space cars.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
