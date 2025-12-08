The Conversation: Oʻahu water resources; Preserving Maunawili Valley
- Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernest Lau discusses the status of Oʻahu's water resources
- Reyna Ramolete Hayashi with Trust for Public Land, Dane Kealoha with Hawaiʻi Land Trust, Dean Wilhelm with Hoʻokuaʻāina, and Kaleo Wong with Kauluakalana lay out their coalition's efforts to protect parts of Maunawili Valley from future development
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the LGBTQ+ community's policy priorities ahead of the next Hawaiʻi state legislative session | Full Story
- James Morioka and Derek LeVault with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project ask innovators to develop methods to make their operations more efficient in an upcoming hackathon