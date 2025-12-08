© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Advocates urge state lawmakers to protect LGBTQ+ community this legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:53 AM HST
FILE - People march, waving pride flags in the Honolulu Pride Parade.

At the start of next year's legislative session, advocates are urging state lawmakers to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Some of their top priorities include establishing a shield law to protect gender-affirming care, expanding gender markers for Hawaiʻi birth certificates, and mandating an accurate count of hate crimes in Hawai‘i.

This comes after a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump that have banned trans people from the military, revoked federal diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and tried to end gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old.

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Local News State LegislatureLGBTQ
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
