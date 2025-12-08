Advocates urge state lawmakers to protect LGBTQ+ community this legislative session

At the start of next year's legislative session, advocates are urging state lawmakers to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Some of their top priorities include establishing a shield law to protect gender-affirming care, expanding gender markers for Hawaiʻi birth certificates, and mandating an accurate count of hate crimes in Hawai‘i.

This comes after a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump that have banned trans people from the military, revoked federal diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and tried to end gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old.

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports.

