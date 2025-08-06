© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH Mānoa production of 'Rent' to premiere on Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:50 PM HST
Brandon Miyagi
/
University of Hawaiʻi
The production of "Rent" will be coming to the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center on Aug. 8.

A production of the hit show “Rent” is coming to Kauaʻi, after a successful run at UH Mānoa's Kennedy Theatre. It's directed by assistant professor Joshua “Baba” Tavares.

Tavares has a long history with the show. In 2020, he played Angel in a national tour of “Rent.” Tavares recently spoke with The Conversation’s DW Gibson about the upcoming performances at the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center.

There will be three performances this weekend on Kauaʻi. For details about show times and tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
