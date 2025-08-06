UH Mānoa production of 'Rent' to premiere on Kauaʻi

A production of the hit show “Rent” is coming to Kauaʻi, after a successful run at UH Mānoa's Kennedy Theatre. It's directed by assistant professor Joshua “Baba” Tavares.

Tavares has a long history with the show. In 2020, he played Angel in a national tour of “Rent.” Tavares recently spoke with The Conversation’s DW Gibson about the upcoming performances at the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center.

There will be three performances this weekend on Kauaʻi. For details about show times and tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.