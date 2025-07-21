The Conversation: Hilo banyan tree hazards; State senator on the rule of law
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda discusses inspections of Hilo's historic banyan trees after human remains were found under one tree that fell over last weekend | Full Story
- State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads talks about an upcoming informational briefing on the rule of law with U.S. Rep. Ed Case | Attend the briefing | Full Story
- Astrophysicist and former Hōkūleʻa crew member Brittany Kamai recounts a paddle-out she organized this weekend to protest deep-sea mining | Full Story
- Maui author and illustrator Shahrzad Maydani transports readers into a world full of adventure and peril in her modern fable "Leila and The Voice" | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with the stars of "Chief of War" on the red carpet | Full Story