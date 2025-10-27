© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conservation: Vacation rental regulations; Before the Moon Falls doc

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:49 PM HST
A vacation rental on Hawaiʻi Island.
  • Gordon Zane with the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation discusses vacation rental regulations
  • Kimberlee Bassford talks about the dark turn her new documentary "Before the Moon Falls" took when its subject, Samoan writer Sia Figiel, was arrested for murder
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with Bay Area rapper Ruby Ibarra, who recently performed at Capitol Modern | Full Story
  • Musician Marcus Moore takes the helm of Evening Concert on Fridays on HPR-2
Tags
Housing Tourism Film Music
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
