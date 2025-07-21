© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

Hawaiʻi ocean advocacy groups paddle out against deep-sea mining

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published July 21, 2025 at 1:51 PM HST
Local ocean advocacy groups gather for the paddle-out event near Honolulu on July 20, 2025.
Conrad Moleta
/
Courtesy Surfrider Foundation
Local ocean advocacy groups gather for the paddle-out event near Honolulu on July 20, 2025.

Dozens took part Sunday in a paddle-out at Magic Island to protest deep-sea mining. It was part of a global day of action, with events in places like Australia and San Diego.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is currently accepting public input on a proposed rule to issue the first-ever permits for commercial deep-sea mining.

Brittany Kamai has been a crewmember aboard the Hōkūleʻa and helped organize the paddle-out this weekend. She spoke with The Conversation prior to the event about why people should care about what happens in the deep sea.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Environment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories