Hawaiʻi ocean advocacy groups paddle out against deep-sea mining

Dozens took part Sunday in a paddle-out at Magic Island to protest deep-sea mining. It was part of a global day of action, with events in places like Australia and San Diego.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is currently accepting public input on a proposed rule to issue the first-ever permits for commercial deep-sea mining.

Brittany Kamai has been a crewmember aboard the Hōkūleʻa and helped organize the paddle-out this weekend. She spoke with The Conversation prior to the event about why people should care about what happens in the deep sea.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.