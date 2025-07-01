The Conversation: UH Astronomy; Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's history
- University of Hawaiʻi's Institute for Astronomy Director Doug Simons discusses the proposed federal funding cuts to science | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair reports on Gov. Josh Green's decision to slash $110 million from the state budget, citing uncertainty about federal funding | Full Story
- Former Gov. Ben Cayetano reflects on the origin of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as the agency faces restructuring | Read and listen to HPR's recent coverage of HTA
- Waikīkī Improvement Association president Rick Egged discusses HTA's work over the last three decades | Full Story
- Byron Goo of Tea Chest Hawaiʻi responds to Gov. Green's surprising move to sign into law a measure that regulates the māmaki tea industry
| Full Story