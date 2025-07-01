Māmaki tea industry goes under new regulation

A law to regulate māmaki tea went into effect today, despite worries that it will hurt, not help, the industry.

Some expected the measure to be vetoed by Gov. Josh Green after farmers and tea makers voiced concerns that the bill went too far in regulating teas and tea blends. So when the governor signed the bill into law on Friday, the move surprised many, including department of agriculture director Sharon Hurd.

She spoke with HPR’s Mark Ladao about how her department will spend funds for an inspector that were allocated in the new law.

Tea producers were perplexed and some say the new law is already affecting business. Byron Goo is the owner of Tea Chest Hawaii. He spoke with The Conversation’s Maddie Bender yesterday.

We also heard from Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa, who proposed the measure. She said the law will help protect local māmaki growers and criticized media coverage of it.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.