The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island short-term rentals; Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on allegations against top leadership at the Public Utilities Commission | Full Story
- Erik Kloninger, Director of Finance at Aloha Hospitality Consulting, provides a snapshot on the economic impact of short-term vacation rentals on Hawaiʻi Island | Read the report here | Full Story
- Filmmaker Sayla Whalen discusses her debut film "First Comes Love," which is screening as part of the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival and has been accepted to the Cannes Film Festival | See the HRFF schedule and get tickets | Full Story
- Theater producer and Punahou alum Kevin McCollum offers a sneak peek of the musical "SIX" about the ill-fated wives of King Henry VIII | Get tickets to SIX at the Blaisdell | Full Story