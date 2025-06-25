© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island short-term rentals; Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:06 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A vacation rental on Hawaiʻi Island.
Kona Coast Vacations Facebook
A vacation rental on Hawaiʻi Island.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation EconomyTourismEntertainmentHousing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes