How do short-term vacation rentals affect Hawaiʻi Island's economy?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:21 PM HST
The short-term rental situation in Maui has been in the headlines as of late.

The Maui County Council is expected to decide next whether to phase out vacation rentals in certain areas. But did you know that Hawaiʻi Island was the last county to tackle the short-term rental issue?

There’s a new report out that looks at the economic impact of vacation rentals to the county's tax coffers.

The Conversation spoke to Erik Kloninger, who compiled the data from 2023 for a snapshot of the STR landscape for Hawaiʻi Island.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
