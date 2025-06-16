The Conversation: "No Kings" protests; The story of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
- HPR speaks to participants of the "No Kings" protests in Honolulu on Saturday | Full Story
- Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics and Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Oceanit, discuss how to cultivate an environment for economic innovation in Hawaiʻi | Read the article | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on legacy of nuclear testing in Tahiti | Full Story
- L&L's Eddie Flores Jr. chronicles his journey in the new book "Franchising the American Dream" | Full Story